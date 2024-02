The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a pair of activities for children on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a pair of activities for children on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: Preschool storytime. Join Miss Becky for some stories and crafts geared towards preschool aged children with caregivers while enjoying a light snack.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday Feb. 22: Curious Kids, kindergarten through eighth graders. Learn about water and enjoy a light snack.