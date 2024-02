Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 Exalted Ruler Sam Sankovich, members Bob Weiss, Ken Ficek, Gary Ferrari and Tim Watkins check out the boxes of food destined for families with Illinois Valley Food Pantry Executive Director Mary Jo Credi. The Oglesby Lodge donated $4,000 to the food pantry to help ease the burden of providing food for more than 650 families in the Illinois Valley. The donation was made possible using an Elks National Foundation Grant. (Photo provided by Kenneth Ficek)

The Oglesby Elks Lodge donated $4,000 to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle to help ease the burden of providing food for more than 650 families in the Illinois Valley.

The donation was made possible using an Elks National Foundation Grant.