Culver’s in Princeton to donate to local FFA chapter

During National FFA Week through Friday, Feb. 23, Culver’s of Princeton will have a designated menu item that if ordered, $1 will be donated to the local FFA chapter.

The items are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 20: For every Regular Concrete Mixer purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: For every Triple ButterBurger purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

Thursday, Feb. 22: For every Salad Entrée purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

Friday, Feb. 23: For every three-piece dinner (Culver’s North Atlantic Cod or Walleye) purchased, $1 will be donated to FFA.

