Pow Wow Days in August will have an extra day of celebration in 2024, according to a recent announcement from the Tiskilwa Community Association.

A Thursday slate of activities will return to the festival. Organizers said Wild Card is scheduled to perform musical entertainment on the Friday and Brushville will perform on the Saturday. Organizers are seeking food truck suggestions on its Facebook page.

The festival is set Aug. 1-4.