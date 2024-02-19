Tenderloin fundraiser set Feb. 25 to benefit Streator Fest

A tenderloin fundraiser is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Moose Lodge, 2007 Skelgas Road, to help raise funds for Streator Fest 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

The $10 dinner includes a homemade tenderloin, coleslaw, french fries and a homemade brownie. There’s curbside pickup and free in-town delivery available. Call 815-672-6301 during the event.

Streator Fest is scheduled Aug. 1-4, featuring the city’s summer fireworks display, headline musical entertainment and a carnival. The festival is paid for by fundraisers and organized by a committee of volunteers.