Organizers are looking for pet vendors, obedience trainers, pets available for adoption, vets, boarding options and more for its inaugural Bark in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 at Lehigh Park in Oglesby. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Organizers are looking for pet vendors, obedience trainers, pets available for adoption, vets, boarding options and more for its inaugural Bark in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 at Lehigh Park in Oglesby.

The event aims to provide a fun day out for pet owners and their furry friends.

More information will be released about the event as the date gets closer.