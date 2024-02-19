Ladd library to host needle felting class March 8

Learn the art of needle felting with Liz Kegebein on Friday, March 8, at the Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Learn the art of needle felting with Liz Kegebein on Friday, March 8, at the Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave.

The class begins at 6 p.m.

Needle felting is a creative craft that involves sculpting shapes and figures using wool and special felting needles.

Patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks in covered glasses. The cost is $35 per person (includes a $5 donation to the library). Seating is limited to 25 people per party.

Stop by or call the Ladd Public Library at 815-894-3254 to make a reservation.