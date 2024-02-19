Ladd library to host needle felting class March 8

Learn the art of needle felting with Liz Kegebein on Friday, March 8, at the Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave.
The class begins at 6 p.m.
Needle felting is a creative craft that involves sculpting shapes and figures using wool and special felting needles.
Patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks in covered glasses. The cost is $35 per person (includes a $5 donation to the library). Seating is limited to 25 people per party.
Stop by or call the Ladd Public Library at 815-894-3254 to make a reservation.