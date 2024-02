La Salle County will be hosting free electronics recycling events on April 20 and Oct. 5 in 2024.

Residents are limited to two televisions per vehicle and must pre-register prior to the event. Registration information and flyer/acceptable items will be posted at www.lasallecountyil.gov about three weeks prior to each event.

All events will at the La Salle County Government Center, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.