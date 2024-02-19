IVCC pays tribute to its teachers

Illinois Valley Community College students paid tribute recently to a college filled with people who inspire, motivate and encourage – and, above all, make them feel accepted and respected. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College students have learned valuable lessons from their college instructors and staff members through the years, and not just about science, math or history.

Students paid tribute recently to a college filled with people who inspire, motivate and encourage – and, above all, make them feel accepted and respected. They appreciated how IVCC personnel inside and outside the classroom guided them through distresses and challenges, empowered them with confidence, electrified their classes with passion or used a dash of humor to drive home valuable points.

“It’s nice to know that people really see success for you,” student Zoe Crawford summarized in response to a call to Thank a Teacher/Staff Member.

Crawford’s own example was dental hygiene instructor Lyndsey Beetz, who “gave me confidence and helped me not want to give up what I love doing now.” As student Rebecca Peura remembers, Beetz “pushed everyone to do their best and wasn’t afraid to give us constructive criticism when we needed it.”

Fifteen years after graduating, Shauna (Armstrong) Casolari still feels strongly how “everyone at IVCC made me fall in love with learning and with myself. Had I gone to a four-year university first ... I might not have even stuck with it.”

Dental Assisting graduate Caitlyn Kmetz admired how instructor Corinna Hernandez treated students as capable equals. Her effort to get to know them “earned a level of trust and developed a respectful relationship.”

Those who work outside a classroom also make profound impressions.

“While (Early Childhood Education Coordinator Kira Pfeffinger) doesn’t teach any classes, she has been the biggest teacher to me,” Abbey Calkins wrote. As important as Pfeffinger’s work underpinning the program, it’s how she engages with them that students cherish, Calkins said.

Not knowing his name didn’t dim cafeteria worker Glen Kupperschmid’s smile for one student. “He helps make the day a little brighter. Always having a positive attitude makes a difference.”

From the President’s Office to classroom corridors came memories of how instructors sparked passion for teaching or a career. 2007 graduate Jeanna Rodda respected how retired instructor Dr. Rebecca Donna deftly handled difficult facets of the forensic science field then and still mentors her now.

College President Tracy Morris saluted retired Vice President Robert Marshall with, “Thank you for seeing something in me before I ever did!” Retired psychology professor Gilbert Meyer “instilled in me the power of remembering and connecting with former students,” she added.

Jill Urban Bollis eventually joined Meyer on the faculty, saying of her former instructor: “It’s because of you I love what I do and it is because of you that I am a world traveler.”

Music instructor Mike Pecherek’s explanation of why he wears a suit to work moved one student to write: “When you told us you wear a suit for us, that made me feel respected as a student.” Another student said Pecherek “helped me feel welcomed and wanted.”

Retired journalism instructor Rose Marie Lynch encouraged Holli Rapp, a 1999 graduate, to “believe in myself and my writing.” Anthropology Professor Jeff Spanbauer encouraged a student “to pursue my goals and has given me hope.”

Center for Accessibility and Neurodiversity Coordinator Tina Hardy “is a judgment-free person who is always looking for ways to help me be successful,” wrote Kayla Sterling, and one who Katherine Follmer credits “for getting me to where I am.”

Nursing instructor Ann Bruch “had faith in me when I didn’t.” CAD instructor Dorene Data fused a class into a team and “we were cheerleaders for each other.” Speech instructor Cory Tomasson “talked with us through things” and business professor Bob Reese “helped me see things from other perspectives.” Retired instructor Bill Komarek taught “an economics lesson that was so easy and so true to so many facets of life.”

The college has already collected more than 50 submissions honoring 66 individuals and entire departments – and it’s looking for more! The college will continue to receive submissions throughout its 100th celebration year. Submissions can be made at www.ivcc.edu.