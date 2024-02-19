Free weather spotting training course set March 13 in Ladd

A free weather spotter training course is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central Ave. (Scott Anderson)

The class will be taught by a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities and will cover Skywarn spotting throughout all seasons.

Topics include the basics of thunderstorm development, how to identify storm structures, cool season hazards such as snow and freezing rain, how and what to report, and safety information.

The class is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

Contact Bureau County Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind at 815-875-2077 with any questions.