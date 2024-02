Early Out Cafe for Mendota high school students is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Main Street’s The Other Side, 714 Main St.

Cost is $5 for a burger and fries meal basket. Soda is free. Orders must be in by 1 p.m.

Along with food, students can play games, hang out with friends and listen to their favorite music.

Call the Mendota YMCA at 815-538-2900 for more information.