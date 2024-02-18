Streator library to host 1950s radio talk, other activities the week of Feb. 23

Streator library patrons will have an opportunity to take a journey through the 1950s age of radio Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Derek Barichello)

Streator library patrons will have an opportunity to take a journey through the 1950s age of radio Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Steve Darnel will lead a presentation on Radio in the 1950s. Registration for the event at the library, 130 S. Park St., is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.

Additionally, the library will be hosting a flowers-themed scavenger hunt the week of Feb. 19. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. Themes change weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library the week of Feb. 19. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 0 to 5. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Storytime, children 0 to 5. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Lego Club, children 0 to 4.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: Toddler Time, children 0 to 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: Cozy Mystery Book Club, adults. Check with the desk to see what book the library is reading.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: Game informer, ages 10 through 19. Check out a variety of games.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: Game Night, ages 10 through 19. Looking for a fun crowd? Play some games at the library.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23: Disney Trivia Bingo, participants must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24: Dungeons and Dragons, teens. Will you embark on the journey?