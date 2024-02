A Taylor Swift Dance Party is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the old Central School. The event will have food trucks, merchandise, Taylor Swift inspired mocktails and friendship bracelets, among other activities and items. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Ottawa area Swifties rejoice!

A Taylor Swift Dance Party is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the old Central School. The event will have food trucks, merchandise, Taylor Swift inspired mocktails and friendship bracelets, among other activities and items.

Admission is free and the event is being sponsored by Ottawa Special Events.

More details are expected to be released closer to the event.