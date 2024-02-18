OSF St. Luke in Kewanee to launch bi-monthly grief support group

OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee announced the launch of its bi-monthly support group, Life After Loss, dedicated to providing solace and companionship for individuals dealing with grief.

The Life After Loss support group provides a welcoming and confidential space where participants can share their experiences and emotions with others who are coping with the loss of a loved one. Led by experienced facilitators from OSF HealthCare, the group sessions offer empathy, understanding and practical strategies for navigating grief.

Participants are invited to join the Life After Loss support group at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of each month. Sessions are held in the south conference room at OSF St. Luke, 1051 W. South St.

“We understand the profound impact that loss can have on individuals and families,” said Caitlin Mason, facilitator of the Life After Loss support group, in a news release. “Our goal is to create a supportive community where individuals can find comfort and healing as they navigate their grief journey together.”

For more information about the Life After Loss support group, contact Mason at 309-363-9870.