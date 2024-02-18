Friends of the Princeton Public Library to host Spring Book Sale, March 13 through March 16

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library are hosting the Spring Book Sale beginning Wednesday, March 13, for members only, then Thursday, March 14, through Saturday, March 16, to the general public. (Shaw File photo)

More than 8,000 quality used books, both hardcover and paperback are for sale at the Princeton Public LIbrary Friends Sale Room, 698 E. Peru St. The sale will have current best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

The sale will be open for members only 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 15; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs that will direct them to the sale. All hardcover books and children’s books are located in the Book Sale Room. Paperbacks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs are located in the adjoining area of the library.