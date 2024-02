Early Out Hangout for middle school students is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Lincoln Elementary School, 805 Fourth Ave., Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

Sixth through eighth grade students can enjoy pizza by Marchelloni’s, hang out with friends and take part in indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts.

Early Out Hangout registration is due by Feb. 23. Slips should be turned into the Mendota Northbrook office, along with $2.