The Marseilles Police Department warned residents officers will be issuing tickets moving forward for dogs running at large, because of the large amount of incidents.

Fines for dogs running at large are $300, the police department said Friday on its Facebook page.

“We will show consideration if the dog has identification tags with owner’s name and phone number allowing us to contact owner and the dog is picked up quickly,” the police department said.