BCR state wrestling update, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Princeton High School has qualified Ace Christiansen, Cade Odell, Casey Etheridge and Augustus Swanson for the Class 1A Boys State Tournament in Champaign this weekend and sophomore Izzy Gibson for the first IHSA Girls State Tournament next weekend in Bloomington. (Photo provided by PHS wrestling)

CHAMPAIGN - All three Princeton wrestlers fell in semifinal matches in the Class 1A State Wrestling Meet at the State Farm Center on Friday.

PHS sophomore Augustus Swanson (106) dropped a 14-10 decision to Vandalia freshman Max Philpot. He comes back Saturday morning against the winner of the LeRoy junior Brady Mouser and De LaSalle sophomore Jeremiah Lawrence match.

PHS junior Ace Christiansen (138) lost to Vandalia sophomore Dillon Hinton 8-2. He will wrestle the winner between Illini Bluffs senior Ian O’Connor and Coal City sophomore Mason Garner on Saturday morning.

Tiger heavyweight Cade Odell wrapped up the night at 285 pounds, falling 2-1 to Belleville Althoff junior Jason Dowell. Odell will square off Saturday morning against the winner of the Leo junior Nicholas Armour and Chicago Hope junior Roy Phelps.

Casey Etheridge worked his way up in the wrestlebacks at 165 pounds, advancing by fall in 0:29 over Gibson City freshman Cooper Miller and by a 17-4 major decision over Robinson junior Kahne Hyre to advance in the “blood round.”

If all four Tigers win out, they can finish third.