BCR sports photos out of the past: Saturday, Feb. 17

With this being the state wrestling finals weekend, it’s a good time to take a look at BCR sports photos out of the past.

Here is Dennis Taylor of Princeton, all smiles after winning the 138-pound state championship in 1980. The photo was taken by the late Hugh Skinner of the BCR.

Taylor’s son, Brian, would win the state championship 22 years later while his son, Ty, would finish second in 2007 and 2008.

There have been seven state champions in Princeton school history: Mike Jones (1983/112), Brandon Nink (2003/140), Brian Taylor (2002/112), Dennis Taylor (1980/138), Kipp Wahlgren (1990/145) and Kristian Wahlgren (1993/152 and 1994/160).