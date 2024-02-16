Semi catches fire at Peru business

A semi caught fire Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, within TDJ Group in Peru, causing black smoke to billow from the building and road closures within the area. (Scott Anderson)

Peru firefighters, along with La Salle and Oglesby, responded to the business on the 3600 block of Cougar Drive where the truck was able to be pulled out and extinguished. Reported explosions were believed to be caused by the tires of the semi.

Roads are closed from Plank Road to Dalzell Blacktop in Peru along with Dalzell Blacktop to the entrance of Dalzell because of the fire on the 3600 block of Cougar Drive.

The fire caused damage to the roof of the building.

