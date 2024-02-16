Ottawa police seek info on burglaries

Ottawa police are seeking information into a pair of burglaries at a tavern where video gaming terminals were targeted. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa police are seeking information into a pair of burglaries at a tavern where video gaming terminals were targeted.

In a Friday news release, police said they were dispatched Thursday to Dockside Bar and Grill, 1001 E Main St., in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the building and entry was made. It appears burglars were targeting video gaming machines inside the business. After reviewing video from inside the establishment, at least two suspects are believed to be involved. This is the second time in six weeks this business has been targeted.

The Ottawa Police Department is seeking assistance from residents living in the area of the 900 and 1000 blocks of East Main Street as well as the 600 block of Green Street who may have exterior surveillance cameras. The burglary took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Contact the Police Department at 815-433- 2131 with any information. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.