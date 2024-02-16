Ottawa High School speech team heads to state

Ottawa High School speech team participants Molly Ewen, Sadie Johnson, Ava Wagner take a photo together after they qualified for state at the Morris Sectionals. They will compete in the state competition Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17. (Photo provided by Sally Taliani)

The Ottawa High School speech team clinched its trip to state, after three of its members qualified in two events during the Morris Sectional last weekend.

Speech Team Coach Steven Johnson said this season has been “pretty solid” as a whole, which is what he and co-coach Sally Taliani look for every year.

“From Day 1, scrambling to get materials to the very end, people were working pretty hard,” he said. “So, that’s appreciated. But, then at the last three or four meets starting at Sandwich, there was a lot more success throughout the whole team.”

Ottawa received third-place finishes from Molly Ewen and Sadie Johnson in dramatic duet acting and Ava Wagner in Poetry Reading.

At state Ewen and Johnson, both juniors, will compete with a piece entitled “The Wasp.” In dramatic duet acting, two people perform a script, often an entire play, that has been cut down to 8 minutes.

“It’s very dramatic,” Johnson said. “It deals with themes of revenge, holding onto grudges and violence.”

Ewen said there was a lot that goes into the piece, but her favorite aspect is it stands out from others in a Speech competition.

“It’s different,” she said. “That’s what I like about it. Typically, DDA is a couple that has some kind of terminal illness. But, ours is violent and throws you through the wringer. There’s a lot of plot twists in it and I like that aspect.”

Ewen and Johnson said finding out they had qualified for state at sectionals was the highlight of their Speech year.

“I was trying to be really chill about it,” Ewen said. “And then my mom and I walked to the car and I just started sobbing … I Facetimed my dad and he saw me crying and he goes ‘Oh sweetie, I’m sorry” but - I was like no I made it.”

Wagner, a junior, said she had never made it past regionals, so qualifying for sectionals was a highlight but state was monumental.

“I feel very proud of myself,” she said. “I’m happy to be going with my two friends and I’m just very proud of all of us as a team… when I placed third at sectionals and I realized we were all going to stay together it was very special.”

Wagner will compete in Poetry, an event where the student finds a poem or poem and reads it to the audience. Wagner uses her voice and forms of non-verbal communication, such as facial expressions and hand gestures to convey the emotion and message of the poem throughout the performance.

Poetry events often have a recurring theme – Wagner’s is suicide.

“I choose it because it’s something personally close to me,” she said. “I think it’s a good topic to share with other people to give them feelings and make them engaged with my piece.”

She said she enjoys competing in Poetry because although they are sharing tough topics everyone in the room still feels bonded.

“I feel like we are all connected,” she said. “We are all sharing such difficult topics and we kind of all share our voice and the emotions that come with it. I feel like it’s really special.”

Coach Steven Johnson said his goal for Ewen, Johnson and Wagner at State is for them to have their best performance of the year.

“You can’t control what judges you have and you can’t control what they are thinking,” he said. “When you get done with your performance you can say ‘I did the best I could and it felt really good’ You can’t control how anyone else did.”

“But, you can feel good about yourself, " he said. “And that’s always the goal.”

The state competition will be Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Peoria Civic Center.