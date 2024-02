A free winter dance is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Marseilles American Legion, 571 Rutland St. (Photo provided by Marseilles Tourism and Parks Committee)

A free winter dance is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Marseilles American Legion, 571 Rutland St.

Food and drink will be for sale. The bar will be open. A raffle drawing will be at 8 p.m. Live music will be provided by Moementum.

The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee.