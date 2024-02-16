IVCC to host 2 SAT courses this spring

Illinois Valley Community College offers two classes this spring to help high school students prepare for the digital Scholastic Aptitude Test. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College offers two classes this spring to help high school students prepare for the digital Scholastic Aptitude Test.

Each class consists of two sessions that meet consecutive Saturdays on the Oglesby campus. The first class (ID 14395) meets at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 and March 2 and the second class (ID 14396) meets at 8:30 a.m. on March 2 and March 9. Each of the first sessions is four hours long and each of the second sessions is three hours long.

Participants will learn test-taking skills, time management and answer strategies for the college entrance exam and practice and review sample questions. The class will cover core content in reading and writing, and math.

Registration and payment are required in advance and a textbook and online study prep materials are included in the price of the course. Seating is limited. Deadline to register for the first course may have passed, it is Friday, Feb. 23, for the second.

Cost for each two-session class is $135. Register by phone at 815-224-0427, in person at the Continuing Education Center Room CTC 219, or online at ivcc.edu/enroll.