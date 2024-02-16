Alexandria Wamhoff appointed Bureau County coroner

Alexandria “Lexi” Wamhoff was appointed Bureau County coroner Tuesday, after a 10-7 vote from the Bureau County Board.

Alexandria Wamhoff succeeds her grandmother Janice Wamhoff, who recently retired as coroner. The County Board tabled Alexandria Wamhoff’s appointment in January for further review. The board was required by state statute to fill the vacancy within 60 days.

Alexandria Wamhoff trained with the coroner’s office in December of 2022 and signed on as a deputy in March.

She is running in the November General Election to keep her post. She will be challenged by Republican Kurt Workman.