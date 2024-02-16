2 youths charged in Spring Valley car theft

Two juveniles were arrested after Spring Valley police recovered a stolen car early Thursday morning.

Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said in a Friday news release a Spring Valley patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound around 4:40 a.m. Thursday on Route 89. The vehicle, Curran said, matched a stolen vehicle reportedly heading east on Interstate 80.

The officer followed the vehicle, which pulled over on Richard Mautino Drive just north of Fourth Street. As the officer went to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle proceeded down a hill and and got stuck near a runoff ditch. Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. That vehicle would be confirmed stolen, towed to the Spring Valley Police Department and held for evidence processing.

Police launched multi-agency search for the two suspects using a bloodhound from the Princeton Police Department. The search was discontinued when officers learned another vehicle had been stolen at 7:20 a.m. from the nearby 1000 block of West Third Street.

With the assistance of Aurora Police Department, that vehicle stolen was located in the city of Aurora and two suspects were apprehended.

The suspects are listed as a 17-year-old juvenile from Aurora and a 16-year-old juvenile from an address unknown. The investigation continues.

Spring Valley police thanked the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Peru Police Department, Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch, the Princeton Police Department and the Aurora Police Department.