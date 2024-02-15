Wrestling: BCR updates from the Class 1A State Tournament

Princeton High School has qualified Ace Christiansen, Cade Odell, Casey Etheridge and Augustus Swanson for the Class 1A Boys State Tournament in Champaign this weekend and sophomore Izzy Gibson for the first IHSA Girls State Tournament next weekend in Bloomington. (Photo provided by PHS wrestling)

CHAMPAIGN - The first two Princeton wrestlers have won their opening matches in the Class 1A State Tournament on Thursday morning at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois.

Sophomore Augustus Swanson defeated Oakwood freshman Steven Uden by fall in 3:06 to advance to the quarterfinals at 106 pounds. Swanson is ranked No. 1.

Junior Ace Christiansen also advanced to the quarterfinals at 138 pounds, defeating Anna-Jonesboro senior Daniel Dover 8-1.

Sophomore Casey Etheridge (165) and junior heavyweight Cade Odell await their first matches.