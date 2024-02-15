Ladd Convenience store celebrates recent opening

The village of Ladd celebrated the grand opening of a new convenience store, Ladd Convenience, owned by Jay and Geeta Patel. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

Located centrally at 218 N. Main Ave., the store strives to cater to the different needs of Ladd residents and visitors, according to a news release from the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

With hours from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, it ensures accessibility and convenience. From snacks to milk and even forgotten grocery items, the store will have an array of products.

“We’re excited to welcome the new convenience store to Ladd,” Village President Frank Cattani said. “It fills a crucial gap in our community, providing easy access to everyday necessities for our residents. Its central location makes it an invaluable asset to our town.”