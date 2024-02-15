La Salle County YANA! to feature state rep., state senate candidates

The February La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will feature Liz Bishop, candidate for 76th district state representative. (Scott Anderson)

The February La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will feature Liz Bishop, candidate for representative of Illinois’ 76th District and Chris Balkema, Grundy County Board chairman and candidate for Illinois’ 53rd Senate District seat, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The meeting will include a 50/50 raffle and cover current events.

Anyone from any political party is welcome to attend this free event. Email Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for information.