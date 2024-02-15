Girls basketball: Princeton to take on No. 5 ranked Alleman for regional championship

Princeton senior Miyah Fox will lead the Tigresses into battle for tonight's regional championship game at Rock Island Alleman. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK ISLAND - The Princeton Tigresses are back in the regional finals once again this year, seeking their first championship since winning the sectional in 2007.

It won’t come easy.

The Tigresses will have to go through No. 5 ranked Rock Island Alleman (27-4) on the Pioneers’ home court. Game time is 7 p.m. tonight.

“The girls have worked hard all year and are looking forward to having the opportunity to play for a regional championship,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “Rock island Alleman is a great team and them having the chance to play on their home court should make for a great atmosphere.”

Princeton improved to 20-8, reaching the 20-win mark for the third consecutive year, by defeating Erie-Prophetstown 45-38 in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Sophomore Keighley Davis led the Tigresses with 15 points while senior Miyah Fox returned from injury to chip in 12 points. Paige Jesse (8) and Olivia Mattingly (7) combined for 15.

Gonigam said Fox was a big spark and “made an immediate impact.”

Alleman routed Rock Falls 54-24 in the first semifinal.

The Tigresses fell to Monmouth-Roseville 65-53 in last year’s regional title game at Bureau Valley.

Princeton, which is celebrating its 50th season, is a six-time regional champion with titles in 1985, 1986, 1987, 1991, 2006 and 2007. It also won what was called a sub-regional in 1980.