Engle Lane in Streator to host auditions for ‘Matilda Jr. The Musical’

Community Players of Streator, Inc. announced auditions for the second show of the 2024 season, “Matilda, Jr. The Musical.” (Tom Sistak)

Community Players of Streator, Inc. announced auditions for the second show of the 2024 season, “Matilda, Jr. The Musical.”

Directed by Sarah Breyne, this production will feature the children and youth of the area in the annual children and youth production.

Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is the story of a girl who dreams of a better life through the power of imagination. Production dates are June 16 and June 18-21.

Auditions will be 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road, Streator. No experience is required to audition. Auditions will consist of learning and singing a group song as well as a small dance portion. Actors who would like a singing or speaking role should also prepare 16 measures of a song of their choice and be prepared to read from the script.

Casting ages 18 and younger. Younger performers will be considered but casting will be based off maturity and ability.

Community Players of Streator is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive theatre community and actors from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to attend. Roles are not cast in advance and are open to all without regard to race or ethnicity.

Season tickets are also available to purchase for the 2024 season by calling and leaving a message at the box office at 815-672-3584. Super Saver season tickets are available for just $70, a $45 dollar savings off of individual ticket prices.