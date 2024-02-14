Wrestling: Princeton wrestlers share what making state means to them

Five Princeton wrestlers have qualified for IHSA State competition - Casey Etheridge (from left), Ace Christiansen, Izzy Gibson, Augustus Swanson and Cade ODell. The boys will wrestle in Champaign this week while Gibson will make history as the first PHS girl to wrestle in the IHSA State Meet next weekend in Bloomington. (Kevin Hieronymus)

It was a big weekend for the Princeton Tiger wrestling program, qualifying five wrestlers for IHSA State Competition.

The PHS boys qualified four wrestlers for the first time in 23 years and only the second time in school history. Sophomore Augustus Swanson was sectional champion at 106 pounds, juniors Ace Christiansen (138) and Cade Odell (275) were sectional runners-up and sophomore Casey Etheridge (165) placed fourth.

Sophomore Izzy Gibson became the first PHS girl to qualify for IHSA state competition, placing fourth at the Geneseo Sectional.

The BCR asked each wrestler what it means to them to make state.

Ace Christiansen, junior/138, makes second state trip: It means a lot. Every since being a little kid, that’s what you work for. Go to state and wrestle in front of all those people. It’s a pretty big deal. Freshman year (when he made it before), you’re still getting a feel for it. But now that I’ve been here long enough, it’s time I need to go down there and place and do good.”

Casey Etheridge (sophomore/175, makes first state trip: You feel like you’re closer to your goals. Each time when you advance from like regionals to sectionals and sectionals to state .... the ultimate goal is to make it to state, no matter your record. Then once you get there, you have the goal of placing. Then once you get to the place match, you want to win state.”

Izzy Gibson (sophomore/140, makes first state trip: “It’s exciting, because last year, I went 0-2 at sectional. That was really cool when I made it, because I was excited about being the first girl. I’m hoping to win at state ... just have fun and enjoy it.”

Cade Odell, junior/275, makes first state trip: “It’s just really exciting. I haven’t been doing it very long, but I still know the gravity of how hard and the time you work to put in to get here. It’s tough, but it’s exciting. Wrestling feels a little greater (than state track), because it feels like there’s a lot more hanging on it. Especially, since you’re facing someone 1 on 1, instead of every body. The pressure’s still going to be on about the same.”

Augustus Swanson, sophomore/106, makes returns state trip: “It means a lot. I’ve been working hard to try to get back there and be at the top of the podium. I feel more confident going in to it. Really no pressure.”