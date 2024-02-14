Princeton man charged with disseminating child abuse material has trial set

A jury trial has been scheduled for a Princeton man charged with multiple counts of possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse images and videos. (Shaw Local News Network)

A jury trial has been scheduled for a Princeton man charged with multiple counts of possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse images and videos.

Dawson Michael, 23, is charged with three counts of disseminating child pornography, a Class X felony, and two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, according to Bureau County court documents, after Illinois State Police agents executed a search warrant at a residence in October.

Judge Geno Caffarini said the Bureau County grand jury met Tuesday morning and updated counts four and five regarding possession of a film of a child younger than 13.

Previously, records showed that he was charged with possession of a film of a child whom he knew or reasonably should have known to be younger than 18.

Caffarini said that under the new counts, Michael could serve consecutive sentences if convicted.

Michael faces six to 20 years in prison for the charges of disseminating child sex abuse images and three to seven years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse images.

Michael was denied pretrial release. Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and public defender Eric May relied on previous arguments made Jan.31.

Caffarini said Michael was denied because of the nature of the crime, noting that child sex abuse images and film is a “supply and demand” system, and it was almost impossible to oversee Michael if he was released.

He said images were found on Michael’s cellphone and home computer, and Michael admitted that he was the only one who had the passcode to his phone.

Michael will next appear in court at his pretrial hearing March 14. He is set to stand for a jury trial April 22.

The following other cases were considered Tuesday by the Bureau County grand jury:

Anthony P. Philippe, 37, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He is accused of having in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. A Spring Valley police officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Jesse A. Shanyfelt, 37, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of criminal damage to government-supported property. He is accused of damaging a piece of equipment at the Bureau County Jail, causing a glass screen to break. A Bureau County Sheriff’s Office deputy testified before the grand jury. The defendant is not in custody for the offense.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before Caffarini.

There were two suppressed cases.