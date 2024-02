New Bedford Christian Church, 434 S. Main St., is scheduled to host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. (Pixabay)

New Bedford Christian Church, 434 S. Main St., is scheduled to host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The dinner is $10 per person and includes spaghetti, garlic bread and a salad. There also will be a bake sale on site. Proceeds will go to pay for a mission trip to Guatemala.

Anyone who is unable to attend but would like to make a donation to fund the mission trip can mail to NBCC, PO Box 50, News Bedford, IL 61346.