La Salle man indicted on 6 felonies, including armed violence

A La Salle man indicted Tuesday for gun and drug felonies will stay in the La Salle County Jail another week before he argues for his release.

Nathan C. Price, 43, was indicted on six felonies led by one count of armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies. At one point he faced up to 45 years in prison, but that was before a La Salle County grand jury returned three more felony drug counts atop an already-pending cocaine charge.

Price’s full sentencing range could be addressed at a Feb. 20 status hearing. Price has petitioned for a new judge as well as a chance to be released from the La Salle County Jail, which prosecutors are opposing.

Price was charged after Streator police conducted a traffic stop Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of North Bloomington Street. There, a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics and Price is accused of possession after a search found both powder and rock cocaine.

In another pocket, Hall said, police found a Crown Royal bag containing a .22-caliber pistol. The tandem possession of the firearm and purported narcotics, coupled with his criminal history, resulted in the Class X filings.

