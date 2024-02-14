Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer scholarships to agriculture students

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will again offer scholarships to area students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture related trade. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will again offer scholarships to area students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture related trade.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field. Separate scholarship applications will be given to those students graduating high school and those students already attending a college or university.

Applications are available at bureaucountyfarmbureau.org under the Foundation tab. A link can be emailed directly if requested.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 29. For information contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.