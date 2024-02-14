BCR state wrestling preview: Princeton sends 4 wrestlers to state for first time in 22 years

When: Thursday through Saturday.

Where: State Farm Center, University of Illinois.

Worthy of note: For the first time in 22 years and just the second time in program history, Princeton is sending four wrestlers to state. Sophomore Augustus Swanson was sectional champion at 106, juniors Ace Christiansen (138) and Cade Odell (275) were sectional runners-up and sophomore Casey Etheridge (165) was fourth. “Four medals is always the goal and get on that bracket board,” PHS coach Steve Amy said. “That’s what we train for. We’ve got some tough matches ahead of course, but they’re all very winnable. They all have great opportunities to bring home some hardware.” ... Swanson takes a 32-1 record and the No. 1 ranking at 106 up against Oakwood freshman Steven Uden (31-16) at the bottom of the bracket. Their winner would face the winner between Coal City freshman Owen Peterson (42-4) and Canton sophomore Dylan Steele (35-6). LeRoy junior Brady Mouser (42-2), who split matches with Swanson this season, is at the top of the bracket. ... Christiansen (35-6) will open against Anna-Jonesboro senior Daniel Dover (32-12) with their winner drawing the winner between Farmington sophomore Bradlee Ellis (37-11) and Dwight junior Dylan Crouch (45-1). He made state as a freshman, but did not place. .... Odell (29-2) has made state in just his second year of wrestling. He will face Mt. Zion senior Remington Hiser (43-4) with their winner drawing either Clifton Central senior Noah Gomez (16-5) or Peoria Notre Dame senior Michael McLaughlin (34-6). ... Etheridge (30-9) makes his state debut against Coal City junior Landin Benson (22-2). Their match feeds into the GCMS freshman Cooper Miller (32-11) vs. Hillsboro senior Zander Wells (33-7) match. ... Both Swanson and Etheridge were IESA as teammates in the eighth grade. ... In 2002, Princeton also qualified four wrestlers for state, including state champ Brian Taylor (112). Also qualifying were Ryne Bird, Greg Clodfelter and Brandon Nink. A year later, Nink would take first (140) and Bird second (125). ... PHS sophomore Izzy Gibson qualified for the first IHSA Girls State Tournament in Bloomington on Feb. 23-24.