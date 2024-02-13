Girls basketball: Princeton opens postseason play at Alleman tonight

Princeton's Keighley Davis shoots a jump shot over Ottawa's Skylar Dorsey on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Prouty Gym. The Tigresses take aim on E-P in tonight's regional semifinals in Rock Island. (Scott Anderson)

ROCK ISLAND - The second season starts tonight for the Princeton girls.

The No. 4 seeded Tigresses (19-8) will face No. 5 Erie-Prophetstown (13-13) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Class 2A Alleman Regional semifinals. The Panthers beat No. 11 Oregon 51-19 on Saturday.

Princeton beat E-P 43-30 to clinch the Princeton Holiday Tournament in November.

Princeton won the TRAC East (9-1) while E-P went 3-9 for sixth place in the TRAC West.

The first semifinal of the night matches state-ranked Alleman (26-4) vs. No. 8 Rock Falls (11-20). The Rockets beat No. 6 Bureau Valley 59-47 on Saturday.

Alleman beat Rock Falls 48-9 earlier in the season.