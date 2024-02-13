Girls basketball: Princeton opens postseason play at Alleman tonight

ROCK ISLAND - The second season starts tonight for the Princeton girls.
The No. 4 seeded Tigresses (19-8) will face No. 5 Erie-Prophetstown (13-13) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Class 2A Alleman Regional semifinals. The Panthers beat No. 11 Oregon 51-19 on Saturday.
Princeton beat E-P 43-30 to clinch the Princeton Holiday Tournament in November.
Princeton won the TRAC East (9-1) while E-P went 3-9 for sixth place in the TRAC West.
The first semifinal of the night matches state-ranked Alleman (26-4) vs. No. 8 Rock Falls (11-20). The Rockets beat No. 6 Bureau Valley 59-47 on Saturday.
Alleman beat Rock Falls 48-9 earlier in the season.