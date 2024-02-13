February 13, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Boys basketball: Princeton and Kewanee to battle for TRAC East title tonight

Kewanee to host a ‘Salute to Shaune Night’ in memory of former Boilermakers coach

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Noah LaPorte shoots between Kewanee's Kashen Ellerbrock (left) and Brady Clark Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. The Tigers won 61-55.

The Princeton Tigers and Kewanee Boilermakers will meet in a showdown in Kewanee tonight in a winner-takes-all showdown for the Three Rivers East championship. The Tigers won 61-55 in their first meeting last month at Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

KEWANEE - The Princeton Tigers and Kewanee Boilermakers were supposed to play on Jan. 23.

Mother Nature saved that game for a later date to create a little more excitement.

The Tigers and Boilermakers will meet tonight in a rescheduled game at Brockman Gymnasium in Kewanee with the Three Rivers East championship on the line.

Both teams are tied with 7-2 records going into the winner-takes-all showdown and playing their best basketball of the season.

Game time is 7 p.m.

“I‘m expecting a highly competitive game tonight in a great atmosphere inside Brockman Gym,” Kewanee coach Matt Clark said. “Both teams are playing well as we get close to the postseason and tonight will be like a regional final type of game which will be good for both teams to compete in.”

The Tigers (14-12) are the defending TRAC East and regional champion and winners of three straight and five of their last six games.

The Boilermakers bring a 20-8 record to the battle. They had a seven-game win streak snapped on Saturday with a 64-48 loss at Sherrard in a Three Rivers crossover.

Princeton beat Kewanee 61-55 on Jan. 8 at Princeton.

Kewanee High School will pay special tribute to the late Boilermakers coach Shawn Lewis with a “Salute to Shaune Night.” He passed away July 2, 2020 at age 47. His son, Blaise, is a senior standout for the Boilermakers.

Shaune Lewis

Shaune Lewis (Photo provided)

In his five seasons as head coach, Lewis’ Boilermakers went 93-60 with two regional championships (2016, 17) and were conference champs or co-champs in 2016-17 and 2019-20.

His last game came against Princeton in the 2020 regionals at Chillicothe, falling in the semifinals 60-56.

A 1991 graduate and former player at Kewanee, Lewis took great pride in Boilermakers basketball and was well versed in its history.

Three Rivers East StandingsConAll
Princeton7-214-12
Kewanee7-220-8
Newman5-419-10
Mendota3-611-16
Bureau Valley3-715-14
Hall3-711-14