Boys basketball: Princeton and Kewanee to battle for TRAC East title tonight

The Princeton Tigers and Kewanee Boilermakers will meet in a showdown in Kewanee tonight in a winner-takes-all showdown for the Three Rivers East championship. The Tigers won 61-55 in their first meeting last month at Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

KEWANEE - The Princeton Tigers and Kewanee Boilermakers were supposed to play on Jan. 23.

Mother Nature saved that game for a later date to create a little more excitement.

The Tigers and Boilermakers will meet tonight in a rescheduled game at Brockman Gymnasium in Kewanee with the Three Rivers East championship on the line.

Both teams are tied with 7-2 records going into the winner-takes-all showdown and playing their best basketball of the season.

Game time is 7 p.m.

“I‘m expecting a highly competitive game tonight in a great atmosphere inside Brockman Gym,” Kewanee coach Matt Clark said. “Both teams are playing well as we get close to the postseason and tonight will be like a regional final type of game which will be good for both teams to compete in.”

The Tigers (14-12) are the defending TRAC East and regional champion and winners of three straight and five of their last six games.

The Boilermakers bring a 20-8 record to the battle. They had a seven-game win streak snapped on Saturday with a 64-48 loss at Sherrard in a Three Rivers crossover.

Princeton beat Kewanee 61-55 on Jan. 8 at Princeton.

Kewanee High School will pay special tribute to the late Boilermakers coach Shawn Lewis with a “Salute to Shaune Night.” He passed away July 2, 2020 at age 47. His son, Blaise, is a senior standout for the Boilermakers.

Shaune Lewis (Photo provided)

In his five seasons as head coach, Lewis’ Boilermakers went 93-60 with two regional championships (2016, 17) and were conference champs or co-champs in 2016-17 and 2019-20.

His last game came against Princeton in the 2020 regionals at Chillicothe, falling in the semifinals 60-56.

A 1991 graduate and former player at Kewanee, Lewis took great pride in Boilermakers basketball and was well versed in its history.