Boys basketball: IHSA postseason schedules for teams across the Illinois Valley

Princeton's Korte Lawson eyes the hoop as Ottawa's Keevon Peterson reaches out to get a piece of the ball earlier this month at Prouty Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Here are day-by-day regional, sectional, super-sectional and state schedules for team across the Illinois Valley area in the 2024 IHSA state boys basketball series:

Monday, Feb. 19

2A Hall Regional — Mendota at Hall, 6 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Sandwich, 6:15 p.m.; 2A Bishop Mac Regional — Momence at Herscher, 7 p.m.; 2A Prophetstown Regional — Morrison at Oregon, 7 p.m.; Prophetstown at Bureau Valley, 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Regional — Newark at Somonauk, 6 p.m.; Leland at Marquette, 7 p.m.; Dwight at Indian Creek, 7 p.m.; 1A Aurora Christian Regional — Lombard College Prep at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7 p.m.; Mooseheart at Earlville, 7 p.m.; Gardner-S. Wilmington at Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.; 1A St. Anne Regional — Milford at Donovan, 6 p.m.; Grant Park at St. Anne, 6 p.m.; Grace Christian at Heyworth, 7 p.m.; Cissna Park-Christ Lutheran at Flanagan-Cornell, 7 p.m.; 1A Kewanee Wethersfield Regional — DePue at Fulton, 6 p.m.; LaMoille at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.; St. Bede at Galva, 6:30 p.m.; Amboy at Annawan, 7 p.m.; 1A ROWVA Regional - West Central at Peoria Christian, 7 p.m.; AlWood at ROWVA, 7 p.m.; Putnam Co. at Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m.; Monmouth United at Stark Co., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

3A Streator Regional — Kankakee vs. Morris, 6 p.m.; Streator vs. Pontiac, 7:30 p.m.; 3A Sterling Regional — Sterling vs. Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Dixon vs. La Salle-Peru, 7:30 p.m.; 2A Hall Regional — Seneca vs. Hall/Mendota winner, 6 p.m.; Port Byron Riverdale vs. Sandwich/ACC winner, 7:30 p.m.; 2A Bishop Mac Regional — Fieldcrest vs. Herscher/Momence winner, 6 p.m.; Bishop Mac vs. Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m.; 2A Prophetstown Regional — Rock Falls vs. Oregon/Morrison winner, 6 p.m.; Princeton vs. Bureau valley/Prophetstown winner, 7:30 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Regional — Serena vs. Somonauk/Newark winner, 6 p.m.; Marquette/Leland winner vs. Indian Creek/Dwight winner, 7:30 p.m.; 1A Aurora Christian Regional — Aurora Christian vs. HBR/Lombard College Prep winner, 6 p.m.; Earlville/Mooseheart winner vs. Yorkville Christian/GSW winner, 7:30 p.m.; 1A St. Anne Regional — Heyworth/Grace Christian winner vs. Donovan/Milford winner, 6 p.m.; Flanagan-Cornell/Cissna Park-Christ Lutheran winner vs. St. Anne/Grant Park winner, 7:30 p.m.; 1A Kewanee Wethersfield Regional — Annawan/Amboy winner vs. Galva/St. Bede winner, 6 p.m.; Fulton/DePue winner vs. Wethersfield/LaMoille winner, 7:30 p.m.; 1A ROWVA Regional - Peoria Christian/West Central winner vs. ROWVA/AlWood winner, 6 p.m.; Abingdon-Avon/Putnam Co. winner vs. Stark Co./Monmouth United winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

3A Streator Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 3A Sterling Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Hall Regional — championship: 6 p.m.; 2A Bishop Mac Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Prophetstown Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Aurora Christian Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A St. Anne Regional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Kewanee Wethersfield Regional — championship: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

3A Pontiac Sectional — 7 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional — 7 p.m.; 2A Clifton Central Sectional — 7 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional — 7 p.m.; 1A Salt Fork Sectional (Danville Community College) — 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; 1A River Ridge Sectional — 7 p.m.; 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

3A Pontiac Sectional — 7 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional — 7 p.m.; 2A Clifton Central Sectional — 7 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional — 7 p.m.; 1A River Ridge Sectional — 7 p.m.; 1A ROWVA Regional - championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional — 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

3A Pontiac Sectional — championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional — championship: 7 p.m.; 2A Clifton Central Sectional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Salt Fork Sectional (Danville Community College) — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A River Ridge Sectional — championship: 7 p.m.; 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional — championship: 7 p.m.

Monday, March 4

3A Ottawa Super-Sectional — 7 p.m.; 2A Sterling Super-Sectional — 7 p.m.; 2A Joliet Central Super-Sectional - 7 p.m.; 1A NIU Super-Sectional (Convocation Center, DeKalb) — 6 p.m.; 1A ISU Super-Sectional (CEFCU Arena, Normal) — 6 p.m.; 1A Jacksonville Bowl Super-Sectional — 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

IHSA State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign-Urbana)

Friday, March 8

IHSA State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign-Urbana)

Saturday, March 9

IHSA State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign-Urbana)