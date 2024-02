The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host a wild game dinner on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

MANLIUS - The Manlius Sportsmen’s Club will host a wild game dinner on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $25, which includes a one-year membership and meal for a member and guest. New members are welcome.