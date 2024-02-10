IVCC to host winter retreat classes at Nells Woodland in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Community College will offer several programs this month at Nell’s Woodland, a 65-acre preserve at 2000 Alexis Ave. on the north side of Ottawa. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

The IVCC winter retreat will include:

Introduction to Yoga (Class ID: 14374), an eight-session series that begins Thursday, Feb. 15, and continues through April 4. Learn the postures or asanas of yoga. The one-hour sessions begin at 5:45 p.m.

Twelve Universal Laws (Class ID: 14387) is an introductory course to help you learn and understand the laws and practice activities that explain how they work in your life. The laws often are associated with ancient Hawaiian culture. Some of the laws also are attributed to hermetic philosophy going back to ancient Egypt. Although not scientifically proven, they are believed to contribute to mastering your life with love and joy. The class meets for one session at 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

Breathing for Life (Class ID: 14363) is an introduction to breathing techniques used in yoga that can promote health; alleviate anxiety; improve sleep, circulation and immune system functioning; and calms and relaxes. The four-session series begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 and continues through March 18.

Beginning Tai Chi (Class ID: 14373) comprises gentle and slow movement exercises that increase the accumulation, circulation and balancing of energy. The practice of tai chi contributes to mindfulness, balance, strength and fall prevention. The five-session series begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 29 and continues through April 18.

IVCC will offer additional classes in March and throughout the spring. For information on other adult programs, youth programs and intergenerational programs, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/communityeducation/IVCCWinterRetreat.pdf.

To register for any of these programs, visit ivcc.edu/nellswoodland or call 815-224-0427.

The property features an ecology center with gathering space, a café, and meeting and special function rooms.