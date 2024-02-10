BCR Scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Boys basketball
Byron 91, Stillman Valley 47
Bureau Valley 62, Mendota 43
Dixon 81, Rockford Christian 58
Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 52
Fulton 62, Forreston 21
Galesburg 61, Geneseo 44
Kewanee 72, Hall 39
HBR at Leland
IMSA 56, LaMoille 49
Lisle 40, Streator 31
Marquette 65, Dwight 37
Milledgeville 61, Amboy 30
Morris 41, Ottawa 26
Princeton 66, Newman 65
Princeville 64, Annawan 46
Riverdale 76, E-P 42
Serena 47, Earlville
Seneca 67, Woodland 61
Somonauk at DePue
St. Bede 67, Henry 64 (2 OT)
Sterling 80, UT 54
Girls basketball
Harvest Academy 61, Somonauk 40