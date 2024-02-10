February 09, 2024
BCR Scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Boys basketball

Byron 91, Stillman Valley 47

Bureau Valley 62, Mendota 43

Dixon 81, Rockford Christian 58

Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 52

Fulton 62, Forreston 21

Galesburg 61, Geneseo 44

Kewanee 72, Hall 39

HBR at Leland

IMSA 56, LaMoille 49

Lisle 40, Streator 31

Marquette 65, Dwight 37

Milledgeville 61, Amboy 30

Morris 41, Ottawa 26

Princeton 66, Newman 65

Princeville 64, Annawan 46

Riverdale 76, E-P 42

Serena 47, Earlville

Seneca 67, Woodland 61

Somonauk at DePue

St. Bede 67, Henry 64 (2 OT)

Sterling 80, UT 54

Girls basketball

Harvest Academy 61, Somonauk 40