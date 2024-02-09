Owners of Black Bros. Co. donate $10,000 to Reimagine Mendota

The Carroll family recently donated $10,000 to Reimagine Mendota through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. Pictured (from left) are Reimagine Mendota’s Bill Hein, Lee Stocking, Amy Brewer, Treasurer Janis Shirey and Annie Short; Evan and Matt Carroll; and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board member Bill Hunt and CEO Fran Brolley. (Photo provided by Clay Coss)

The Carroll family of Mendota recently donated $10,000 to the nonprofit organization leading revitalization efforts in Mendota: “Reimagine Mendota.”

Reimagine received the Carroll gift through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

The Carroll’s are sixth generation owners of Black Bros. Co. in Mendota, a designer and manufacturer of premier roll coating and laminating equipment since 1882. The gift was made by Black Bros. CEO Matt Carroll, and his son, project engineer Evan Carroll.

“Black Bros is proud to partner with SRCCF and Reimagine Mendota to invest in our community. Mendota is a great place to live and work and we want to keep bettering our community for generations to come,” Evan Carroll said in a news release.

“All the people involved with Reimagine Mendota are doing an excellent job and we look forward to seeing their hard work make positive changes,” he added.

“The donation provides a foundation for future funding needed for city development projects identified through a community-wide assessment,” said Amy Brewer, co-director of Reimagine Mendota’s Community Heart and Soul Project.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation serves as fiscal sponsor for Reimagine Mendota so that all financial, land, and estate donations can easily be made and accepted to help support revitalization projects in Mendota. For information about SRCCF, contact CEO Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.

Brolley lauded the Carroll’s and Reimagine Mendota.

“Matt and Evan are carrying on their family’s legacy of extraordinary community support,” Brolley said. “This is an investment in an organization committed to ensuring Mendota remains a thriving city.”