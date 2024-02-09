IVCC to open audition call for ‘Tootsie’ musical

The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department will host an open audition call at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, and Tuesday, Feb. 13, for “Tootsie – the Comedy Musical!” (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department will host an open audition call at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, and Tuesday, Feb. 13, for “Tootsie – the Comedy Musical!”

The show requires a wide range of performers (18 plus), including mature roles, dancers and singers.

To audition, prepare a song that best shows off your capabilities. Bring a backing track (no lead vocals – accompaniment only). A short dance audition as well as readings from the script will be part of the audition process.

For audition questions, contact IVCC Director and Choreographer of Musical Theatre Don Grant Zellmer at dongrantzellmer1@yahoo.com.

Show dates will be April 11-14 and April 18-21. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Based on the film starring Dustin Hoffman, this updated take sets the story backstage on Broadway where Michael Dorsey – a difficult-to-work-with actor – lands a lead part in disguise, becoming the toast of Broadway as “Dorothy Michaels!”