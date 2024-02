Emergency crews were dispatched Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in downtown La Salle after a motorist reportedly struck an upright gas meter. Firefighters were on standby in case of ignition. (Tom Collins)

Emergency crews responded to downtown La Salle at about 1 p.m. Friday after a motorist reportedly struck an upright gas meter.

The emergency repairs were being completed in a lot located south of the Secretary of State’s Office between Second and Third streets. La Salle firefighters stood nearby with hoses at the ready in case of ignition. Traffic was limited around the perimeter.