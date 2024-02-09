Bureau Valley Foundation awards $22,000 to classrooms in 2023-2024

The Bureau Valley Schools Foundation awarded $22,000 in grants to teachers throughout the district for the 2023-24 school year. (BCR photo)

The Bureau Valley Schools Foundation awarded $22,000 in grants to teachers throughout the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Each year BV classroom teachers are given the opportunity to apply for a classroom grant for classroom supplies, materials, curriculum, training and equipment to improve the education of all students in the district. Since 1996 the BV Foundation has awarded more than $376,000 in classroom grants.

The BV Foundation strives to fund a variety of departments and programs throughout the district. Grants were awarded to elementary classrooms as well as the following junior high and high school departments: social studies, science, PE, English/language arts, special education, math, robotics, library, music, yearbook/theater, business, agriculture, family and consumer sciences and history.

Some of the grants that were awarded include:

Alphabet/Number rugs for kindergarten and first grade

Elementary and high school PE equipment

Sensory tools

Science night speaker and STEAM supplies

Funds to One School One Book program district-wide

State reference books

Metric scales for science

Robotics materials for math and robotics

Portable lab desks and storage cart for music

Student leadership conference registration

Scientific calculators for Ag department

Minione PCR and Electrophoresis package for high school science department

Several grants for classroom supplies and technology

In addition to classroom grants the BV Foundation offers partial tuition reimbursement to students who successfully complete advanced placement and dual credit courses at the high school; as well as two $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors attending a four-year, trade school or community college.

The BV Foundation’s main fundraiser each year is the annual drawdown. This year’s drawdown will be on Saturday, March 16, at the Cider Mill. Tickets for the drawdown are $50, which includes dinner for two and one chance to win $750 and other monetary prizes. The drawdown will include both a live and silent auction. As always, delicious homemade fresh baked pies will be part of the live auction.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or making donations of money or auction items for the Drawdown contact margaret_devenney@yahoo.com or bvfoundation@bureauvalley.net. For questions or more information call or text 815-866-1146.