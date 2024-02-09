BCR 2024 area girls basketball regional preview

Princeton and Bureau Valley will both play out of the Class 2A Alleman girls regional. The Storm open at home Saturday in a play-in game with Rock Falls while the Tigresses are idle until a semifinal game on Tuesday in Rock Island. (Mike Vaughn)

At Ottawa Marquette (1A)

Team to beat: St. Bede (24-7).

Pairings: Saturday, Feb. 10 - Game 1: (7) Gardner-South Wilmington (20-9) at (6) Marquette (17-11), 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 - Game 2: (2) St. Bede vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Game: (3) Amboy (23-7) vs. (5) Putnam County (19-10), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 - Championship: Winners, 3-4, 7 p.m.

Worth noting: The Bruins enter the postseason on a hot streak, having won 13 games straight. St. Bede has not lost since Nov. 27 after a 2-4 start to the season. The Bruins, who have more than 20 wins for the first time since 2011-12, have only lost two games to fellow 1A opponents in Marquette and Annawan (Associated Press No. 3). St. Bede’s other five losses have come against Peoria Notre Dame (AP 2A No. 1), Limestone (3A), Ottawa (3A), Dixon (3A) and Fieldcrest (2A). The Bruins are one of only two teams to beat Serena, which is the No. 1 seed in the sub-sectional. “We’ve had a nice season,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “It’s been a battle. I’m happy with how far we’ve come compared to last year. They’re a very disciplined, goal-oriented team that just focuses one game at a time. They’re very humble. They have a common goal.” Seniors Ali Bosnich (15.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg)) and Ella Hermes (9.3 ppg, 2.2 spg, 2.1 spg, 56 3-pointers made) lead the way for St. Bede, which has not played G-SW but is very familiar with the Crusaders. The Bruins are 2-1 against Marquette this year, winning the last two games 60-48 and 55-47. The Bruins are 3-0 against Putnam County this season but have not faced Amboy. “We’re going to see a lot of teams we’ve already played a few times. That’s the hard part,” Mickley said. “We’ve played so many times that they know a lot about us and we know a lot about them. So you have to be creative and try to outsmart the others. We’ll be scouting all the teams and taking nobody for granted.” The Bruins are looking to win their first regional title since 2019-20. “It would mean a lot,” Mickley said. “I think these girls, if they put the hard work in and they get the regional title, they deserve it. They’re a very unique and special group. They can go as far as they want to go.” The Panthers, who have not played Amboy this season, are looking for their first regional title since winning three straight from 2012-15.

Last year’s regional finals: Serena 41, Marquette 37; Newark 48, Putnam County 23

BCR pick: St. Bede over Amboy

Next: Advance to Gardner Sectional to face Crete Illinois Lutheran Regional winner at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20

At Hall (2A)

Team to beat: Riverdale (21-5)

Pairings: Saturday, Feb. 10 - Game 1: (10) Sandwich (6-25) at (9) Somonauk-Leland (7-21), 1 p.m. Game 2: (12) Mendota (5-22) at (7) Hall (13-15), 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 - Game 3: (2) Riverdale vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 4: (3) Morrison (18-13) vs. Winner 2, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 - Championship: Winners, 3-4, 7 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Red Devils will enjoy all the comforts of home playing for their first regional championship since a four-year run from 2016-19. They have already beaten Saturday’s play-in foe Mendota three times by an average of 31.3 points. Another win over the Trojans will give the Red Devils a shot at No. 3 Morrison. “I think like most any regional, it’s going to be tough. The top two seeds are both really solid and we’re going to have to play one of our better games of the year to beat either,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “We’ve played well this year against a good schedule, but we’ve had trouble at times putting four quarters together. Hopefully, we can do that during regionals and give ourselves a chance. It is a nice luxury that we’re hosting and playing at home. I think that is an advantage, but we still need to be more disciplined and mentally tougher on the court when things get tough if we’re going to make any noise.” ... Hall finished second in the Three Rivers Conference East behind Princeton. Hall senior McKenna Christiansen went over the 1,000-point career scoring mark this season. Junior transfer Ella Sterling, daughter of mid-1990s Red Devils star Nick Sterling, has been a big addition this season. ... Riverdale and Morrison battled it out in the Three Rivers West with the Rams coming out on top at 11-1. The Fillies finished fourth at 7-5 behind Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard, both 9-3. ... “I’ve watched Riverdale on film and they are definitely deserving of their No. 2 seed. I’ve also heard good things about them from other coaches as well. Morrison, who we’d face if we can get out of the quarterfinals, has a really good, all-State caliber post player, who will be a load to defend,” Orlandi said. ... Morrison junior post Camryn Veltrop became the all-time leading scorer in program history on Monday with 1,403 career points, surpassing her sister Shelby (1,394), now a freshman player at Sauk Valley.

BCR pick: Riverdale over Hall.

Last year’s regional finals: Orangeville 64, Morrison 36 in 1A.

Next: Advance to Oregon Sectional to face Genoa-Kingston Regional winner at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

At Rock Island Alleman (2A)

Team to beat: Alleman (26-4)

Pairings: Saturday Feb. 10 - Game 1: (8) Rock Falls (10-21) at (6) Bureau Valley (14-15), 7 p.m. Game 2: (11) Oregon (7-23) at (5) Erie-Prophetstown (12-13), 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 - Game 3: (1) Alleman vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 4: (4) Princeton (19-8) vs. Winner 2, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 - Championship: Winners, 3-4, 7 p.m.

Worthy of note: Both Alleman and Princeton lost in regional finals a year ago. They are headed toward another shot at postseason hardware. The Pioneers are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A and the definite favorite playing a tough schedule in the Western Big 6 with their only losses coming against United Township and Quincy and have played many 3A and 4A teams on their schedule. “We have a tough draw, no doubt about that,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “I don’t think it was anyone in the sub-sectional’s desire to have their regional path go through state-ranked Alleman. We are playing good basketball right now and will have to continue to play our best to win each game that is presented to us. Our girls have played a tough schedule too and are battle-tested with some good 3A schools, I know they are looking forward to postseason play.” ... Princeton has fallen off its 48-7 pace over the last two seasons, but bring another solid record into the postseason, seeking its first regional title since 2007, when it won a Class A sectional. The Tigresses are led by a pair of sophomores in Camryn Driscoll and Keighley Davis and hope to get senior captain Miyah Fox back from a nagging thigh injury. ... Bureau Valley will get a chance to play at home one more time with a play-in game Saturday against the Rockets. BV coach Matt Wasilewski did not anticipate seeing the No. 6 Storm draw the No. 8 Rockets in the first game as opposed to drawing a higher seed that went to the Hall Regional. “I guess the IHSA puts a lot of emphasis on travel distance rather than seeding,” he said. “Regardless, you have to beat who you play. Rock Falls has played a very difficult schedule and are much better than the record indicates. I am looking for a competitive game with contrasting styles. I am excited for the opportunity Saturday night.” ... BV senior Kate Salisbury hit the 1,000-point career scoring mark with 20 points in Wednesday’s loss to E-P.

BCR pick: Alleman over Princeton

Last year’s regional finals: Stillman Valley 42, Alleman 35; Monmouth-Roseville 65, Princeton 53

Next: Advance to Oregon Sectional to face Rockford Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20

Other area regionals

At Annawan (1A): Team to beat: Host (1) Bravettes (22-6) are ranked No. 3 in 1A and primed to make another deep postseason run. Annawan has won two state titles with one third-place finish since 2012. The Bravettes should meet (3) Brimfield (19-11) for the title.

At Earlville (1A): Team to beat: (1) Serena (24-4). The Huskers are a defending regional champion and have been in the hunt for state rankings. Other teams: (4) AFC (21-9), (9) HBR (17-12), (10) Yorkville Christian (11-14), (11) Earlville (5-24).

At Chillicothe (2A): Team to beat: (1) Peoria Notre Dame (27-4). The Irish are ranked No. 1 in 2A. Area teams: (4) Sherrard (16-12), (8) Kewanee (10-17), (12) Orion (3-25).

At Morris (3A): Team to beats: (2) Bloomington (13-16), (3) Kankakee (20-9). Other teams: (5) Ottawa (17-12), ( 6) Morris, (7) L-P (14-15).

At Rochelle (3A): Team to beat: (2) Rockford Boylan (24-6). Other teams: (3) Dixon (23-6), (5) Sterling (13-15), (6) Rochelle (12-17), (8) Plano (15-16).