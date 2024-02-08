Ottawa woman arrested after police say she threatened person with a gun

A suspect was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, on a complaint of domestic violence following an incident on the south side of Ottawa, said Ottawa Police Sgt. James Bell. (Maribeth Wilson)

An Ottawa woman was arrested Wednesday night after police said she threatened an individual with a gun, which was later discovered to be a BB handgun.

Ottawa officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment building located in the 600 block of East McKinley Road for a disturbance where a gun was displayed and an individual was threatened with a gun, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Ottawa Police Department.

Charletha M. Edwards, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, the news release said.

Charletha M. Edwards (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

Ottawa police said officers interviewed numerous subjects in the area.

Police said a later search of an apartment and vehicle revealed a BB handgun that looked similar to a real firearm.

Edwards was taken to the La Salle County Jail and turned over to correctional staff.

Additional charges based upon this incident have been referred to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.