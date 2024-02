North Central Area Transit, or NCAT, is providing free transportation to voting locations in La Salle County for the 2024 primary election. (The Times)

La Salle County residents can ride NCAT free of fare to any location for early voting, mail-in ballot drop-off or in-person voting on election day.

Demand is high, so it is recommended that you schedule your trip a week in advance. Call 833-433-6228 and have the voting location address ready to reserve your seat. Visit ridencat.com for information.